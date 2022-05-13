OAU Students Protest Extended ASUU Strike

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday converged on the entrance gate of the university to protest the extension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) three-month strike.

The students, who trooped out in their large numbers, marched on the Ife-Ibadan expressway, a development which reportedly caused gridlock and hindered the free flow of vehicular movement in the area.

ASUU had announced an extension of its three-month old strike by another three months.

The students, under the aegis of Fund Education Coalition, were seen chanting solidarity songs.

While carrying placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘Fund Education Now’; ‘Education is not a Scam’, among others, they chanted ‘End ASUU Strike’, and vowed to continue the protest till their demands are met by the federal government.

They equally proceeded towards a major…