UBEC Announces Plans to Upgrade 2018 Data of School Enrollment, Personnel, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in the process of conducting and upgrading the 2018 personnel audit of all education institutions in the country.

This will include all schools offering in full or elements of basic education, and this will be for the purpose of collecting school data in enrolment, personnel, facilities among others.

After 2006, 2010, 2018, the exercise is set to create a situation of proper planning to end over estimate needs leading to waste of resources or under-estimation which leads to under-resourcing that will be nipped in the bud.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, announced this in Abuja yesterday during a high level consultative meeting on the 2022 National Personnel Audit of all basic education institutions in Nigeria.

Bobboyi, who lamented the dearth of data in basic…