Abducted Akwa Ibom Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

About four days of being in captivity, the abducted Catholic Priest, Alphonsus Uboh of St. Pius X Parish in Ikot Abasi Akpan, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has regained his freedom.

A source close to the Parish, who spoke under anonymity said the priest was released around 2 a.m on Thursday; but didn’t disclosed ìf ransom was paid or not.

Very Rev. Fr. Uboh, was kidnapped on Sunday May 8, 2022 around 7:30 pm at his residence shortly after returning from seeing a sick member of his parish.

Following his abduction, the Catholic Secretariat in Uyo, the state capital had called for intense prayers from faithful within and outside the Diocese in the last 24 hours for his quick release.

A statement issued by the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Rev. Fr. Charles Ekeng titled, “A Call for Prayers for Abducted Priest” had expressed deep feelings of the Diocese over the abduction of…