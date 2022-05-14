APC Yet to Refund Nomination Fees to Chairmanship Aspirants

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to refund the nomination fees collected from those that vied for the national chairmanship of the party, investigation by THISDAY has revealed

The situation is contrary to the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari sequel to the brokering of a consensus chairmanship arrangement.

Seven prominent members of the party, including the Chairman by consensus Abdullahi Adamu; former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura; Mr. Salihu Mustapha from Kwara State; Senator Sani Musa and Mohammed Etsu both from Niger State; Mr Abdul Aziz Yari from Kebbi State, and George Akume from Benue State.

Each of the then aspirants had paid the non-refundable fee of N20million before President Buhari persuaded them to step down for Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus candidate.

Buhari also directed the National Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to refund the nomination…