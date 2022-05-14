Bishop Chukwuema Extols Ekweremadu at 60

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has commended former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu for his contributions towards the development of the state.

The archbishop also said that he has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Chukwuema gave the commendation yesterday during a church service to mark the 60th birthday of the senator at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherded (Anglican Communion) in Enugu.

He stated that by his personal fact finding, Ekweremadu remains an outstanding legislator in Nigeria and the best in the history of Enugu State.

“I want to thank Ekweremadu for all that he has done for his people in Enugu West and Indeed the entire Enugu state” he said, adding that it is the reason why God has kept him”.

In his address, Ekweremadu,…