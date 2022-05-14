Ekiti 2022: ADP Deputy Gov Candidate Dumps Party, Joins APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Barely one month  to the June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the Action Democratic Party Deputy Governornorship candidate, Mr. Idowu Afuye, has defected to the ruling  All Progressives Congress.

Afuye formally announced this on Thursday while addressing newsmen, in Ado-Ekiti.

Explaining what triggered his action, Afuye  said  he dumped the  ADP having realized that the party governorship candidate, Kemi Elebute-Halle allegedly lacked the vision to rescue Ekiti from.economic doldrums.

Afuye accused Halle of crass display of undemocratic tendencies in the running of the campaign, saying that principle of internal democracy were subverted as he observed her overbearing manner since her emergence.

Afuye described the current situation in the party as one man show, saying it would be impossible to build democracy on a weak foundation of deceit, dictatorship and…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

