I Joined Politics to Change Unpleasant Narative, Says Senatorial Aspirant

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Kogi West Senatorial Aspirant, Dr. Muyi Aina has said that he has ventured into politics to change the unpleasant narrative of a land which the people so blessed , yet with most of it’s people so marginalised and poor

Aina who is a medical doctor made this known while speaking during 2022 media parley organised by Nigerian Union of Journalists , Kogi State Council in Lokoja on Wednesday , stated he was motivated by urge to serve the people of his constituency.

He noted that wanted to bring to the table service, refreshing trip C-attributes of a noble character ,competence and commitment to bring about possible change and enduring improvement in socio- economic conditions of people of Kogi West in general.

According to him, this will be done through genuine representation and advocacy for all and development initiatives informed by listening and deep engagement of the

people.

The…