Labour Minister Ngige Drops Presidential Ambition to Stay in Office

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has dropped his presidential ambition so that he could retain his ministerial portfolio.Ngige had on April 19 publicly announced his presidential aspiration at his hometown Alor, Anambra State. He also procured the ruling All Progressives Congress’ Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sold at N100m.Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive Wednesday that ministers nursing presidential ambition should resign on or before May 16, Ngige quickly announced that he would consult his constituents and meet with the President before taking a decision on resignation.Ngige who was at the valedictory session the President had with ministers who had political ambition Friday later issued a two-page statement annucing his withdrawal from the race in the “overall interest of the nation” and “other family reasons”.He said he had commmunicated his decision to the President…