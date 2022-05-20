Bilateral Relations: Buhari Leads 7-man Team to Meet New UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading a seven-man team to meet with the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the need to sustain existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and UAE.

The president, who departed the State House, Abuja, for Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport

at 12.15pm, Thursday, would also use the opportunity of the visit to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, would also extend his congratulations to the new president of the country, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Under the new leadership, the president looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.

Buhari,…