Deborah: I’m Disappointed That People Still Kill in Name of God, Says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has joined the growing number of individuals and groups that have condemned last Thursday’s brutal murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a young Christian 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by some of her school mates over alleged blasphemy, saying he was disappointed and grieved that such violence still takes place in the name of God.

He described the act as a sin against God. Welby, who is the Senior Bishop and Principal Leader of the Church of England and the head of the Anglican Communion worldwide, condemned the violent murder of the late Deborah in a series of tweets late Wednesday.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to ensure that religious rights are protected.

Welby stated, “I strongly condemn the appalling stoning to death of a Christian woman in Sokoto, Nigeria. This violence is a sin against God. I pray for the family and loved ones…