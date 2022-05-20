Despite June 1 Deadline, Enforcement of Commercial Motorcycles’ Ban Continues, Says Lagos Government

* Lekki residents back state government

Bennett Oghifo

The seizure of commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State Task Force will continue, despite the June 1 deadline issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for them to leave six local government areas, the state government explained yesterday.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement.

The six local governments are: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa and Surulere.

The statement noted that the deadline does not invalidate the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which states that “no persons shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the State, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence,” and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The Lagos State Task Force, led by CSP Shola Jejeloye, has continued to enforce the…