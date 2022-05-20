N’Assembly Pressures Buhari to Sign Act that Changes Rules in Middle of Game



*Analysts say proposed legislation will be for personal benefit of legislators *Supreme Court joins Rivers on clause 84 (12)

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the National Assembly have started mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, which some analysts have said would amount to altering rules of the electoral process in the middle of the game.

This is coming at a time the Supreme Court has joined the Rivers State government in a suit seeking its interpretation of the controversial Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

However, analysts also expressed concern that if the president yields to the pressure of the lawmakers and assents to the amended section of the Act, it might affect the timetable for the 2023 general elections that had been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because under the electoral body’s…