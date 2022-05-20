Osinbajo Denies Providing over 7,000 Delegates Free Accommodation

Adedayo Akinwale

The Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has denied media reports that it planned to provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.

The support group in a statement issued yesterday described the report as false.

It stated: “We have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.

“Attributing such a claim to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President, in the Office of the Vice-President, the report falsely claimed that “Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna, while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries.”

According to the statement, for the…