A’Ibom Govt, African Delta Power Sign 732MW Pact for Phase 2 Devt of Ibom Power Plant

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG) has entered into a co-location and power production pact with African Delta Power Limited (ADPL) to add additional 366 megawatts to the existing 191 megawatts of the state-owned Ibom Power Plant (IPP).

With the new deal, the aggregate maximum capacity of the gas turbine generator units is capable of producing up to 732 megawatts.

It is strategic for the state government to ensure 24 hours supply of power in the state as currently the company has an on-grid license for 685MW.

Even with this, the IPP would need to apply to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for licence expansion to cover the expanded license.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom (SAN), signed the agreement on behalf of the state government.

The Board Chairman of IPP, Mr. Etido Inyang, and Board Secretary of the IPP, Mr. Ime Asibong, signed for IPP while Mr….