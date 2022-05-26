Ex-Gov Dankwambo Emerges Gombe North PDP Senatorial Candidate Unopposed

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday emerged unopposed as the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) senatorial candidate for Gombe North in the 2023 elections.

Dankwambo became the party’s flag bearer following the stepping down of the other aspirants, namely Mr. Bayero Nafada, a former deputy speaker of the federal House of Representatives and Mr. Hamma Saleh for him.

The returning officer for the election in the senatorial zone, Mr. Habu Zarma, made this known during the exercise.

Meanwhile, PDP in Gombe South has elected a former Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Anthony Siyako, as its senatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

Siyako scored 59 votes to beat his closest rival, Binta Bello, who polled 57 votes.

Our correspondent also reported that 10 aspirants contested for the seat under the party.

