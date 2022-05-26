I Have Credentials, Exposures to Defeat APC Senatorial Candidate in Kwara, Says Ex-minister

A former Minister of Youths and Sports in former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, has said  that he possessed intimidating credentials and experience to defeat candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Abdullahi,  who was  also a former Editor of THISDAY Newspaper and former National Spokesman of All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists shortly after his emergence as the consensus senatorial candidate for Kwara Central Senatorial District for next year general elections.

 The elated Abdullahi also said that the Kwara  PDP has learnt its lesson in 2019 elections and is therefore set to retrieve power from the ruling APC in the state 2023 general elections.

According to him, "what happened in 2019 in Kwara State was an aberration; it happened because we compromised certain things we…



