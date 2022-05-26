‘I Want to Be a Party Delegate’

The Verdict By Olusegun Adeniyi

I have a friend who is forever seeking trending jobs. He once wanted to be a petrol attendant. None of us (his friends) understood why someone with a master’s degree could set his sights so low until he told the story of how a petrol attendant had ‘oppressed’ him by snatching his girlfriend during a fuel scarcity in the country. Last week, our guy scaled up by looking for anyone who could help him secure a job in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF). I’m still not sure how that went but I saw someone who resembled him in the ‘Baba Oyoyo’ crowd that ushered the new Overseer of the OAGF (interim replacement for the N80 billion guy) into office on Monday. Readers must have seen the video clip of senior civil servants behaving like Lagos touts before their elevated colleague some now address as…