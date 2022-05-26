Ikonne Emerges Abia PDP Guber Candidate for 2023

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Former Vice-chancellor of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), Prof Uchenna Ikonne has been elected the candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

He emerged at the governorship primary election held at the UmuahiaTownship Stadium, beating his two remaining challengers to pick the 2023 governoeship ticket.

Chairman of the PDP governorship primary for Abia State, Chief Ayo Fayose who announced the outcome of the primary poll, said that Prof Ikonne scored 468 votes to beat his closest rival, Lucky Igbokwe, who got 45 votes out of the total 554 votes cast.

The only female aspirant, Mrs. Ezenwanyi Ngozi Jonah got five votes.

“I hereby present to the people of Abia State, Prof Uche Ikonne, who has satisfied all the requirements to become the candidate of PDP,” Fayose said.

The PDP gubernatorial, primary was characterized by massive…