Makinde Wins Oyo PDP Guber Ticket

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, emerged the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde at the primary held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his challenger, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarunmi, who had two votes

The Chairman of the Primary Committee in the state, Senator Ben Obi, who was represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, while announcing the result, said the governor emerged as the PDP governorship candidate for Oyo State having polled the highest number of valid votes.

There were six void votes out of 1,048 accredited voters.