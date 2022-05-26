Nigeria, Ethiopia to Hold Bilateral Talks on Trade, Economy, Politics

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and Ethiopia have concluded plans to hold a Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Addis Ababa in June 2022 to discuss various areas of bilateral relationship and exchange perspectives on a wide range of international issues of mutual interest.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday hosted the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed, to a state visit and a presidential lunch attended by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari and Ethiopian First Lady Zinash Tayachew, at the State House, Abuja.

A major fallout of the visit is the desire of both countries to take concrete steps to expand bilateral relations in key areas including the economy, trade, science and technology and solid minerals, among others.

Briefing newsmen after the visit, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Victor Adeleke, explained the essence of the visit and the burgeoning state of relations between both…