Abaribe to Battle Ikpeazu for Abia South Senatorial Seat after Quiting PDP

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

After dumping the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and resigning his position as Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has signalled his intention to do battle with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over the Abia South senatorial seat.

Abaribe, who has been in the Senate for 12 years now, confirmed to journalists when contacted on phone that he was no longer a member of PDP but would still pursue his ambition to retain his seat in the Senate.

He said that he would contest for senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Abia South Senatorial District, meaning that he would contend with Ikpeazu at the poll next year. The governor has already picked the Abia South senatorial ticket of the PDP without any challenge.

The fiery Senator fell out with the Abia PDP and Governor Ikpeazu when he faced hurdles and failed to actualise his dream of picking the…