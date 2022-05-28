Anyim Warns of Dire Consequences for PDP, as Delegates Crisis Rocks Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Ogun

By
Headliners
-
1


1333f316 anyim pius anyim

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed deep concern over absence of list of  delegates from Ebonyi State, among the list of delegates from other states of the federation.
The delegates are those expected to vote at the Saturday and Sunday National convention of the party.
This is coming as there  are delegates’ exclusion in other states like Anambra, Abia, Imo, Edo  and Ogun  states. It was gathered that it was due to the delegates crisis in Anambra state that eventually led to the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, resigning from the PDP and dumping his presidential ambition on the platform of the PDP. 
Due to the delegates crisis,  minority leader of the Senate,  Enyinnaya Abaribe, has also resigned from the PDP and from his office as the minority leader of the 9th Senate. 
In Imo and Ogun states,  there are serious crises…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR