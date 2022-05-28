APC Primary: My life in Danger, Senator Adeyemi Cries out

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, on Friday, raised the alarm that powerful politicians who wanted to stop his reelection, were after his life.

The Senator, however, said details of those threatening his life had been properly documented with the appropriate security agencies.

Adeyemi made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed and made available to our THISDAY in Abuja.

He noted that his perceived enemies actually wanted him to drop his reelection bid to allow someone else to contest the poll, to satisfy a rotation arrangement.

He, nevertheless, said the leaders in the senatorial district had asked him to ignore the threats and forge ahead with his ambition.

Adeyemi said he had no problem with anyone being anointed as the All Progressives Congress candidate but maintained that such arrangement should not be at the detriment of other aspirants.

The Senator assured…