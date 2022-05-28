FG Adopts Preemptive Measures against Monkeypox Outbreak

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, yesterday said the ministry was working assiduously in collaboration with relevant sectors and stakeholders to intensify surveillance of the animal population, following the current outbreaks of the monkeypox disease in Europe and the Americas.

He said the focus would also be on the point of entry for wildlife as well as creating awareness among hunting communities and the public on the prevention of the disease.

Abubakar, who spoke at a media briefing, said though there had been no outbreak of monkeypox in the country yet, there was need to take necessary precautions to limit its chances in the country.

Nonetheless, he said Nigeria presently has the capacity to diagnose, treat and contain the disease in case of any possible occurrence.

“We are ready but we don’t want it to come,” he said.

He said the government’s…