INEC Closes Candidates’ Nomination Portal June 17

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its candidates’ nomination portal for 2023 presidential and National Assembly election will close on June 17.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoye spoke at a day INEC Press Corps’ forum on Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections.

NAN also reports that the forum had, as its theme, “Elections Coverage in Nigeria: A Look at the Grey Areas in the Electoral Act.”

Okoye also said that the commission would close that of the governorship and state assemblies’ nominations on July 15.

Okoye said that any political party that failed to upload the list and personal particulars of its nominated candidates at the deadline would not have a candidate for that particular position.

Speaking on the regulation of political…