INEC Extends Deadline for Primaries by 6 Days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted political parties’ request for extension of deadline for the conduct of primaries by six days for the 2023 general elections.

The notice of extension is contained in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after its meeting with the leadership of political parties in Abuja, earlier on Friday.

The commission recalled that the political parties at the meeting had again requested the Commission to review the timelines for primaries provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the 2023 General Election released on Feb. 26.

It recalled that earlier, the political parties had requested for extension of between 37 and 60 days of the timeline for primaries and the nomination of candidates, which it emphatically refused.

Although the commission said it could…