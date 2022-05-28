Obanikoro’s Son Loses Lagos APC House of Reps Ticket to Elegushi

Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC -Lagos) on Friday lost his second term bid at the APC House of Representatives primaries.

Obanikoro, son of Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, lost the APC ticket to Mr Oyekanmi Elegushi, brother to Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom by two votes.

Obanikoro got 23 votes to Elegushi’s 25 votes at the primaries held at the Iru Victoria Island Local Council Development Area in Lagos.

‘’At the end of the exercise, Oyekanmi Elegushi scored 25 votes; Babjide Obanikoro scored 23; Adegoke Rasaq scored two. Thank you, ‘’ the APC Electoral Officer, Mr Tolani Sule said.

Oyekanmi, while speaking to newsmen after his victory, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

He also congratulated the other aspirants including Obanikoro and Rasaq, saying ‘’at the end of the day, we are all fighting for the same cause.

‘’So, I will say we are all…