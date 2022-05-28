Yahaya Bello to Feature in Naija House TV Reality Show





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Kogi state Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yahaya Bello will feature in the Naija House Reality TV Show.

The Director of Naija House Reality TV Show, Prince Timmy Abiri ,disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the official unveiling of Bello.

He explained that the show was the first of its kind, as it basically bothers on Youths Political Mentorship Reality TV show in Nigeria.

Abiri said: “His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello Executive Governor of Kogi State, youngest Governor in Nigeria and by all virtue the most active and most youth friendly and oriented Governor in Nigeria as the Youths Political Mentor for the Naija youths and most importantly the housemates of Naija House Reality TV.”

He stressed that the reality show will start on June 28 and end July 31 and will be shown on Trybe TV on DStv.

Abiri stressed that after the sad incident that happened on the October…





Source: Thisday Newspaper