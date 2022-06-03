Donald Duke Denies Working against Atiku

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has debunked reports linking him to working against the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In statement yesterday, Duke said he is a loyal PDP stakeholder who served as governor of Cross River state for two terms on its platform, stressing that “claiming that I have been drafted to work against Atiku is tantamount to working against the party.”

The former Cross River governor explained there was publication in the Leadership Newspaper with the headline: Obasanjo Mobilises South Against Atiku, Wants Power Shift written by Ejike Ejike and Chibuzo Ukaibe and making spurious and unsubstantiated claims about my person.

He said: “In the report, it was alluded that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is upset over the outcome of the just concluded PDP presidential primary election where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged…