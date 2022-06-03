FCT Generates N200bn IGR Annually

* Okada riders to get licence to operate in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, has disclosed that the territory generates N200 billion annually through aggressive revenue drive.

The minister, who spoke Thursday at the 40th Session of the State House Media Briefing, said his administration hopes to go past Lagos as the state with the highest internally generating revenue (IGR) in the country.

The FCT Directorate of the Road Transport Service (DRTS) also said commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders would now require licence to operate within the FCT and its suburbs.

The Director, DRTS, Dr Bello Abdullateef, who was mandated by the minister to answer questions asked by reporters, stressed that aside traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

According to him, “The menace arising from many…