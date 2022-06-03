Ortom Reiterates Call for Autonomy for Judiciary

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reiterated his call for complete autonomy for the judiciary to enable that arm of government dispassionately uphold the rule of law.

Governor Ortom made the call yesterday in Makurdi during the swearing-in ceremony of three newly appointed High Court Judges in the State judiciary.

The newly sworn-in Judges are: Justice Felicia M. Ikyegh, Justice John M. Shishi and Justice Gabriel A. Omale following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The governor recommended that all entitlements due to the judiciary should be deducted at source from the Federation Accounts and remitted directly to the Heads of Courts for onward payment to judicial staff.

The governor said: All matters of welfare of judicial staff – salary, pension and gratuity should henceforth be handled by the NJC.

“This I believe has become necessary for the smooth and…