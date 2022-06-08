Agwai: Influx of Illicit Arms Encouraging Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea





Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai(rtd), has said the influx of small arms and light weapons has heightened piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Piracy has become increasingly sophisticated with the influx of small arms and light weapons in the hands of pirates and criminals on waterways and high on seas,” he said yesterday in Abuja.

Agwai was speaking at the launch of a Counter Piracy and Response project in the Gulf of Guinea.

The launch was organised by the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in collaboration with the UNDP.

Agwai, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustee of MLAILPKC, noted that the maritime domain had remained a critical route for human interactions and trade and brought about human interconnectivity and relationships between nations.

According to him, in contemporary times, sea interactions have brought about global economic prosperity and increased the relationship between…





Source: Thisday Newspaper