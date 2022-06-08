One Killed as Three-storey Building Collapses in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu

One person died while another was injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the popular Kantin Kwari Textiles Market in Kano State.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred yesterday around 12:30p.m. at Unity Road, an ever-busy street in the market.

An eyewitness, Mr. Rabi’u Yahaya, said that the building, which was under construction, suddenly collapsed while traders and customers were busy trading.

“I was pushing my cart with some loads in it when I heard a thunderous sound with thick dust renting the air. I was a bit far from the place, but I saw when the building was collapsing,” he said.

The eyewitnesses said they did not know the cause of the collapse, but the building was under construction.

They added that two floors in the building had been completed while the third floor was under construction.

The Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Mr. Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, has confirmed the incident.

Abdullahi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper