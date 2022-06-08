Peter Obi ‘ll Bring the Change Nigerians Desire, Says Labour Party Chairman





Chairman, Labour Party (LP) in Cross River, Chief Baron Eyo, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remains the only candidate to bring about the “impossible’’ change Nigerians yearn.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar yesterday, Eyo dismissed the notion that the former Anambra governor stood no chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Eyo also the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River, noted that Obi’s antecedent in office as governor and as a businessman was already working for him.

He said that Obi’s acceptability by the majority of Nigerians had made him the candidate to beat at the 2023 presidential election.

He said that in addition to his pedigree, Obi also has the qualification and age on his side to make him bring about the necessary changes in Nigeria’s body polity.

According to him, Nigerians need a vibrant young person that can coordinate the country in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper