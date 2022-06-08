Prof. Bamire Takes Over as OAU Vice-Chancellor





Yinka Kolawole

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife (OAU), yesterday inaugurated the 12th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Institution Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire.

Bamire in his acceptance speech, decried the inadequate funding of the universities in the country and pledged to build an all-round management team for the development of the university.

The new vice-chancellor commended his co-contestants for thier spirit of sportsmanship and enjoined them to work amicably with him in his five years tenure in an effort to bring development to the citadel of learning.

He also promised to improve the quality of education and research activities in order to bring in the needed development in the institution.

According to him, “I will sustain existing developmental efforts of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede, by partnering with relevant stakeholders for further infrastructural development in the institution.

He, however,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper