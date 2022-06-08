The Hard Part Begins Now

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

[email protected]

0805 500 1974

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reminded political parties again last Friday of the imperative of keeping strictly to the timetable for the 2023 elections.

Yakubu spoke at the venue of a training programme organised for officials of parties on the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP). Nomination forms for presidential and National Assembly elections are expected to be loaded into the INEC portal between June 10 and June 17 while those of the governorship and state assembly elections should be submitted in the same electronic way between July 1 and July 15.

As an aside, INEC should be commended for the high level of digitalisation of its operations. This is a clear departure from the…