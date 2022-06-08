Voting Paused at APC Convention over Security Concern

Voting has been stopped by the convention planning committee of the  All Progressives Congress at the ongoing Special Convention to pick the party’s presidential candidate over security concern as unauthrorised persons have found their way into the Eagle Square.

Food hawkers and persons who are not delegates or party agents are seen loitering around the convention ground,  despite the tight screening that was put in place at the early stage of the convention.

Source: Thisday Newspaper

