Buhari: We will Use Digital Technologies to Transform Nigeria’s Economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s readiness to transform every sector of the nation’s economy.

Speaking Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government at the State House, Abuja, the president charged members of the Council to work towards further strengthening the capacity of government to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent, thereby improving Nigeria’s global standing in the ease of doing business index.

President Buhari noted that the Council, whose members have been arrived at after a painstaking and thorough process, would provide the oversight needed to bring about a veritable structure for accelerating achievements in digital economy and in the implementation of e-government in the country.

He enjoined every member of the Council to consider the task as a national assignment…