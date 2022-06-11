Barkindo Laments Contradictions in Global Push for Cleaner Fuels

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Sanusi Barkindo, has bemoaned the contradictions in the world’s richest countries’ call for more oil production and at the same time stopping investment in the sector.

In a keynote address at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Washington DC, United States, the Nigerian-born OPEC chief insisted that the world needed to ensure that energy remains affordable for all.

In addition, the outgoing Secretary General stated that there was the need to transition to a more inclusive, fair, and equitable world in which every person has access to energy as referenced in UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

While admitting that countries should reduce emissions, however he maintained that oil has a role to play in each part of the process.

He reiterated that to put energy demand growth in some context,…