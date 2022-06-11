Islamic Group Urges Security Agencies to Fish out Perpetrators of Owo Church Attack

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Islamic group, the Islamic Welfare Foundation (IWF), has called on the Government of Ondo State and security agencies in the county to use all resources within their disposal to fish out the mass murderers responsible for the bloodletting recently at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

This, the group said would go a long way to make them face the full wrath of the law.

During the attack, about 40 persons have reportedly killed by the armed gunmen that invaded the church during the last Sunday church service.

Well-meaning Nigerians and leaders have expressed dismayed over the attack and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators without further delay.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the National Coordinator of the IWF, Dr. Hassan Kalejaiye, described the attack as sacrilegious, irreligious, and roguish.

The statement read: “The…