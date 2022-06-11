Kogi CP Presents N62.6m Cheques to Families of Deceased Officers

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP. Alkali Baba Usman, has presented a cheque of N62,622, 641.84 to the families of police officers who died in active service.

The IGP was represented by Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP. Edward Egbuka, during the presentation of the cheque.

This was contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, SP. William Aya, which stated that the gesture was part of IGP’s “Group Life Assurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of deceased police officers.

Egbuka while presenting the cheques, appreciated the inspector general of police for assisting in reducing the hardship faced by the families of the deceased police officers.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness and thanked the IGP for the gesture and promised to make use of…