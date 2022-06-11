Ndume Congratulates Bola Tinubu | THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Former Leader of the Senate and Director-General of Rotimi Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who won the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.

Ndume, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, also appealed to the former Lagos State governor to be magnanimous in victory.

Ndume, in a statement yesterday promised to work for the success of the party in next year’s general elections. He, however, called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry every member of the party along.

He said as an advocate of power shift to the South, he is satisfied with the outcome of the primaries, though his candidate, Amaechi, didn’t clinch the ticket.

Ndume further urged aggrieved members of the APC, to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that the Peoples…