Roadmap Projects: FCT Hands over 12,000 Hectares of Land to Aviation Ministry

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammed Musa Bello, has handed over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for 12,000 hectares of land in Abuja to his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The 12,000 hectares of land is for the actualisation of the aviation roadmap projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to the Director, Planning Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, who represented the minister, Mohammed Kabiru Shehu, one of the key projects to be executed on the land is the second runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He expressed appreciation to the Buhari administration and the Minister of Aviation for promises kept.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja by the acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, noted that the second…