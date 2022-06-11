UK Promises £1m Support for NDLEA

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has promised to provide £1 million worth of support to enhance the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2022.

She also promised to make additional provision over a period of three years.

This was disclosed by the Director, Home Office, International Operations, Nick Fowler, when he led a team comprising Julie Hartfree, Africa Regional Director and Kris Hawksfield, West Africa Regional Manager, both of Home Office International Operations on a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), on Thursday.

In his welcome remarks, Marwa expressed appreciation to the visiting UK team and the British government for the past support to NDLEA.

He said with the expansion of the operations, command structure and staff strength of the agency, he would need more support and collaboration from the UK government.

Marwa,…