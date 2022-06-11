United States Condoles Akeredolu over Ondo Catholic Church Attack

*NHRC condemns spate of killing across Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

The United States of America (USA) has condoled the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over last Sunday’s terror attack at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

A total of 40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

In a letter to governor Akeredolu, dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the USA extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of the state and Owo community.

The USA condemned the attack in strongest terms, while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter, quoted by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde read: “On behalf of the United…