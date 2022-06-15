Drama in Plenary as Senate Majority, Minority Leaders Resign

Sunday Aborisade

It was a day of high drama at plenary yesterday in the Senate, as both the Majority Leader and Minority Leader resigned their posts, and nearly 70 per cent of the senators lost their bid to return to the red chamber.

The Senate resumed after a six-week recess announced to enable members to participate in the congresses and conventions of their political parties ahead of next year’s general election.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced the resignation of the Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and Majority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. Lawan said the resignations followed the senators’ defection from the political parties under which they got elected into the Senate.

He said Abdullahi, in his letter of resignation, attributed his decision to his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abaribe, on the other hand, defected from PDP to the…