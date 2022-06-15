Emefiele to Address Maiden Non-oil Exports Summit

James Emejo

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele would address the maiden summit on Non-oil Exports under the Race to $200 billion in Foreign Exchange (FX) Repatriation (RT200) programme.

The summit would hold in Lagos, tomorrow.

The RT 200 initiative was launched in February 2022, by the central bank in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee to boost forex repatriation by non-oil exporters.

With the theme: “Setting the Roadmap toward Achieving RT200 and Non-oil Export for Development,” the forum would focus on the current situation in the economy, the commitment to addressing the challenges as well as driving the development and improvement of the non-oil export sector.

A statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed that the one-day summit specifically seeks to identify challenges across the non-oil export…