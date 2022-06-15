Fuel Subsidy, Nigeria Merely Struggling to Service its Debts, Finance Minister Laments

•Declares policy hurting economy

•W’Bank estimates country may lose N5trn oil revenue to subsidy in 2022

•Says seven million Nigerians may slip into poverty this year

•Soludo harps on fuel subsidy removal

•Government revenues under serious attack, says AGF

Obinna Chima, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Ndubuisi Francis and James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed yesterday expressed concern that the federal government’s continuous retention of the controversial fuel subsidy regime was hurting Nigeria’s ability to service its debts.

Also, the World Bank has projected that Nigeria may post a N5 trillion loss in oil revenues in 2022, despite oil price rally due to the retention of its fuel subsidy policy.

Owing to negative consequences of the fuel subsidy policy, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has…