UK Judge Rules No Evidence of Fraud in FG’s $1.7bn Case Against JPMorgan

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

A London High Court yesterday affirmed that there was no evidence of fraud against an American Bank, JPMorgan, in a case of $1.7 billion brought before it by the federal government.

The court had begun to hear the details of the lawsuit launched by Nigeria against the bank for its role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal, maintaining that the bank failed in its “duty of care.”

The federal government alleged that JPMorgan was, “grossly negligent,” in its decision to transfer funds paid by oil companies, Eni and Shell into an escrow account to a company controlled by the country’s former oil minister, Dan Etete, instead of into government coffers.

Nigeria’s lawyer, Roger Masefield, had argued that Nigeria’s case rested on proving two key points, namely that: There was a fraud and that JP Morgan was aware of the…