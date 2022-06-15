Yadudu: Aviation Sector Lost $2.5bn in MRO Investments to Neighbouring Countries in 2021

•Sector remains third fastest growing in country, says minister

Kasim Sumaina

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, yesterday revealed that as at 2021, the country lost $2.5 billion (about N1.25 trillion) in Maintenance Repair and Operation Facilities (MRO) investments to neighbouring countries.

Yadudu noted that having such investments in Nigeria could have created more employment opportunities for Nigerians, increase revenue generation and training of technical personnel for maintenance of aircraft.

The FAAN boss made the disclosure at the maiden edition of the National Aviation Conference in Abuja.

Yadudu, in his welcome address stated that the conference with the theme: “Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport,” is a gathering of industry stakeholders assembled to discuss the past, present and…